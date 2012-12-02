LONDON, Dec 2 Draw for the FA Cup third round made on Sunday. (Premier League clubs unless stated, numerals denote Football League division, ML denotes minor league): Ties to be played on the Jan. 5 and 6. Crystal Palace (II) v Stoke City Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City (III) Wigan Athletic v Bournemouth (III) Fulham v Blackpool (II) Aston Villa v Ipswich Town (II) Charlton Athletic (II) v Huddersfield Town (II) Barrow (ML) or Macclesfield Town (ML) v Cardiff City (II) Barnsley (II) v Burnley (II) Manchester City v Watford (II) Swansea City v Arsenal Leicester City (II) v Burton Albion (IV) Millwall (II) v Preston North End (III) Cheltenham Town (IV) or Hereford United (ML) v Everton Derby County (II) v Tranmere Rovers (III) Crawley Town (III) v Reading Aldershot (IV) v Rotherham United (IV) or Notts County (III) Middlesbrough (II) v Harrogate Town (ML) or Hastings United (ML) Accrington Stanley (IV) or Oxford United (IV) v Sheffield United (III) Southampton v Chelsea Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion Peterborough United (II) v Norwich City Lincoln City (ML) or Mansfield Town (ML) v Liverpool Bolton Wanderers (II) v Sunderland Nottingham Forest (II) v Oldham Athletic (III) West Ham United v Manchester United Hull City (II) v Alfreton (ML) or Leyton Orient (III) Blackburn Rovers (II) v Bristol City (II) Leeds United (II) v Birmingham City (II) Bury (III) or Southend United (IV) v Bradford City (IV) or Brentford (III) Luton Town (ML) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) Sheffield Wednesday (II) v MK Dons (III) (Editing by Mark Meadows)