LONDON Luton Town, who on Saturday became the first minor-league side to knock a top-flight team out of the FA Cup in 24 years, will be at home to Championship (second division) Millwall, who eliminated Aston Villa, in the fifth round.

League One (third division) Oldham Athletic, who rounded off a great weekend of Cup shocks when they stunned Liverpool 3-2 on Sunday, got another plum draw when they were paired at home with Everton in Sunday's draw for the last 16.

League One MK Dons, who stunned Premier League Queens Park Rangers 4-2 away on Saturday, are also at home against Championship side Barnsley, while second tier Leeds United, who beat Tottenham Hotspur, have a daunting trip to Manchester City.

League leaders and Cup favourites Manchester United will host Reading in the only all-Premier League tie while holders Chelsea, who scraped a 2-2 draw at west London neighbours Brentford on Sunday, will travel to Middlesbrough if they win their replay against the League One side.

Arsenal, seeking their first trophy since they won the Cup in 2005, will be at home to Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

The ties will be played over the weekend of February 16/17.

