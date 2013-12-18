LONDON Manchester United and Manchester City were kept apart in the League Cup semi-final draw made on Wednesday.
Champions United will take on the Premier League's bottom club Sunderland in a two-legged last-four clash in January and City face West Ham United who knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.
United, who won 2-0 at Stoke City to reach the semis, are bidding to win their first trophy under new manager David Moyes.
Semi-final draw:
Sunderland v Manchester United
Manchester City v West Ham United
Two-legged semi-finals to be played w/c January 6 and 20
