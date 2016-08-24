LONDON English League Cup holders Manchester City will begin their defence of the trophy at fellow Premier club Swansea City following the third-round draw on Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United face a trip to League One (third-tier) Northampton Town who knocked out top-flight West Bromwich Albion on penalties in round two.

Champions Leicester City host Chelsea, Arsenal travel to Championship (second-tier) Nottingham Forest and last season's runners-up Liverpool visit Championship Derby County in other highlights of the third-round draw.

The games will be played in the week beginning Sept. 19.

