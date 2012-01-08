Jan 8 English FA Cup fourth round draw made on Sunday (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division, ML denotes minor league). Brighton & Hove Albion (II)/Wrexham (ML) v Newcastle United Sunderland v Middlesbrough (II) Dagenham & Redbridge (IV)/Millwall (II) v Southampton (II) Hull City (II) v Crawley Town (IV) Milton Keynes Dons (III)/Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City Blackpool (II) v Sheffield Wednesday (III) Arsenal/Leeds United (II) v Aston Villa Stevenage (III) v Notts County (III) Watford (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool v Manchester United Derby County (II) v Stoke City Everton v Fulham Macclesfield Town (IV)/Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City Sheffield United (III) v Birmingham City (II)/Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest (II)/Leicester City (II) v Swindon Town (IV) * Ties to be played Jan. 28/29 - - - - (Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories