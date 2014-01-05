LONDON Jan 5 Arsenal's reward for beating rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup is a comfortable looking fourth round tie at home to third tier side Coventry City following the draw on Sunday.

The country's big guns were all kept apart with Chelsea, who face Derby County in the third round on Sunday, potentially facing the only all-Premier League clash against Stoke City.

Third tier Sheffield United, who knocked out top flight Aston Villa on Saturday, will have to beat another Premier League club if they are to reach the fifth round after being drawn at home to Norwich City or Fulham.

Manchester United or Swansea City, who face each other in the third round on Sunday, were drawn away to Birmingham City, Bristol Rovers or Crawley, while Manchester City will have to get through a replay against Blackburn Rovers before hosting Bristol City or Watford.

Stevenage, who are bottom of League One (third tier) were handed a home tie against Premier League Everton. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)