LONDON, Jan 15 Updated draw for the fourth round
of the FA Cup after Wednesday's match:
Sunderland v Kidderminister
Bolton Wanderers v Cardiff City
Southampton v Yeovil
Huddersfield v Charlton Athletic or Oxford United
Port Vale v Brighton and Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest v Preston North End
Southend United v Hull City
Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday
Arsenal v Coventry City
Stevenage v Everton
Wigan Athletic v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Stoke City
Manchester City v Watford
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Birmingham City v Swansea City
Sheffield United v Fulham
(Ties to be played on weekend of Jan. 25)
(Editing by Toby Davis)