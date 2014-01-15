LONDON, Jan 15 Updated draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup after Wednesday's match: Sunderland v Kidderminister Bolton Wanderers v Cardiff City Southampton v Yeovil Huddersfield v Charlton Athletic or Oxford United Port Vale v Brighton and Hove Albion Nottingham Forest v Preston North End Southend United v Hull City Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal v Coventry City Stevenage v Everton Wigan Athletic v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Stoke City Manchester City v Watford Bournemouth v Liverpool Birmingham City v Swansea City Sheffield United v Fulham (Ties to be played on weekend of Jan. 25) (Editing by Toby Davis)