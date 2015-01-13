LONDON, Jan 13 Revised draw for the fourth-round of the English FA Cup after Tuesday's matches: Southampton or Ipswich Town (II) v Crystal Palace Cambridge United (IV) v Manchester United Blackburn Rovers (II) v Swansea City Chelsea v Millwall (II) or Bradford City (III) Derby County (II) v Chesterfield (III) Preston North End (III) v Sheffield United (III) Birmingham City (II) v West Bromwich Albion Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (II) Cardiff City (II) v Reading (II) Liverpool v Bolton Wanderers (II) Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal Rochdale (III) v Stoke City Sunderland v Fulham (II) Bristol City (III) v West Ham United Manchester City v Middlesbrough (II) (Editing by Toby Davis)