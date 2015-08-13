LONDON, Aug 13 Thursday's draw for the second
round of the English Capital One Cup (Roman numerals denote
division):
Aston Villa v Notts County (IV)
Walsall (III) v Brighton and Hove Albion (II)
Crystal Palace v Shrewsbury Town (III)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) v Oxford United (IV)
Portsmouth (IV) v Reading (II)
Hartlepool United (IV) v Bournemouth
Fulham (II) v Sheffield United (III)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) v Cardiff City (II)
Hull City (II) v Rochdale (III)
Sunderland v Exeter City (IV)
Bury (III) v Leicester City
Doncaster Rovers (III) v Ipswich Town (II)
Rotherham United (II) v Norwich City
Swansea City v York City (IV)
Queens Park Rangers (II) v Carlisle United (IV)
Barnsley (III) v Everton
Peterborough United (III) v Charlton Athletic (II)
Birmingham City (II) v Gillingham (III)
Newcastle United v Northampton Town (IV)
West Bromwich Albion v Port Vale (III)
Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Barnet (IV)
Burton Albion (III) v Middlesbrough (II)
Luton Town (IV) v Stoke City
Preston North End (II) v Watford
(matches to be played week beginning Aug. 24)
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)