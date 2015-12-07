Dec 7 Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday: Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion Middlesbrough v Burnley Norwich City v Manchester City Cardiff City v Grimsby/Shrewsbury Huddersfield Town v Reading Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City Leeds United v Rotherham Carlisle United v Yeovil Town Chelsea v Leyton Orient/Scunthorpe United Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge/Whitehawk Southampton v Crystal Palace Bury v Bradford City Manchester United v Sheffield United Oxford United v Swansea City Brentford v Chesterfield/Walsall Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham Ipswich Town v Portsmouth Birmingham City v Bournemouth Arsenal v Sunderland Newport County v Blackburn Rovers Peterborough v Preston North End Northampton Town v MK Dons Tottenham Hostpur v Leicester City Colchester United v Charlton Athletic Salford/Hartlepool United v Derby County Exeter City v Liverpool West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City Watford v Newcastle United Ties to be played Jan. 8-11 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Chadband)