LONDON, Dec 16 Following is the revised draw for the English FA Cup third round following the last second-round replay on Wednesday: Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion Middlesbrough v Burnley Norwich City v Manchester City Cardiff City v Shrewsbury Huddersfield Town v Reading Doncaster Rovers v Stoke City Leeds United v Rotherham Carlisle United v Yeovil Town Chelsea v Scunthorpe United Eastleigh v Bolton Wanderers Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers Everton v Dagenham & Redbridge Southampton v Crystal Palace Bury v Bradford City Manchester United v Sheffield United Oxford United v Swansea City Brentford v Walsall Wycombe Wanderers v Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham Ipswich Town v Portsmouth Birmingham City v Bournemouth Arsenal v Sunderland Newport County v Blackburn Rovers Peterborough v Preston North End Northampton Town v MK Dons Tottenham Hostpur v Leicester City Colchester United v Charlton Athletic Hartlepool United v Derby County Exeter City v Liverpool West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City Watford v Newcastle United Ties to be played Jan. 8-11 (Editing by Ed Osmond)