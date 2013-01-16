LONDON, Jan 16 Revised English FA Cup fourth-
round draw on Wednesday (numerals denote division, ML denotes
minor league)
Norwich City v Luton Town (ML)
Oldham Athletic (III) v Liverpool
Macclesfield Town (ML) v Wigan Athletic
Derby County (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II)
Hull City (II)/Leyton Orient (III) v Barnsley (II)
Middlesbrough (II) v Aldershot Town (IV)
Millwall (II) v Aston Villa
Leeds United (II) v Tottenham Hotspur
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Arsenal
Stoke City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Fulham
Brentford (III) v Chelsea
Reading v Sheffield United (III)
Huddersfield Town (II) v Leicester City (II)
Queens Park Rangers v Milton Keynes Dons (III)
Bolton Wanderers v Everton
- -
* Fixtures to be played over the weekend of Jan. 26/27
(Edited by Tom Pilcher)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)