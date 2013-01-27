Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
LONDON Jan 27 English FA Cup fifth round draw on Sunday (numerals denote division, ML denotes minor league) Huddersfield Town (II) or v Wigan Athletic Leicester City (II) Milton Keynes Dons (III) v Barnsley (II) Oldham Athletic (III) v Everton Luton Town (ML) v Millwall (II) Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (II) Manchester City v Leeds United (II) Manchester United v Reading Middlesbrough (II) v Brentford (III) or
Chelsea
Fixtures to be played over weekend of Feb. 16/17
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.