UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
LONDON, Feb 27 English FA Cup quarter-final draw (Premier League unless stated, numerals denote division) Everton v Wigan Athletic Manchester City v Barnsley (II) Manchester United v Chelsea Millwall (II) v Blackburn Rovers (II) Matches to be played weekend of March 9/10 (Editing by Mark Meadows)
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)