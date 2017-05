LONDON Jan 26 Following is the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup made on Monday.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool or Bolton Wanderers

Arsenal v Middlesbrough

Aston Villa v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Bradford City v Sunderland or Fulham

Blackburn Rovers v Rochdale or Stoke City

Derby County v Reading

Preston North End or Sheffield United v Cambridge United or Manchester United

Ties to be played across the weekend of Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. (Reporting By Tom Hayward)