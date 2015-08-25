LONDON Aug 25 English League (Capital One) Cup third round draw
Aston Villa v Birmingham City (II)
Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic (II)
Fulham (II) v Stoke City
Hull City (II) v Swansea City
Leicester City v West Ham United
Liverpool v Carlisle United (IV)
Manchester United v Ipswich Town (II)
Middlesbrough (II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II)
Milton Keynes Dons (II) v Southampton
Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday (II)
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End (II) v Bournemouth
Reading (II) v Barnsley (III) or Everton
Sunderland v Manchester City
Tottenham Hostpur v Arsenal
Walsall (III) v Chelsea
Third-round ties to be played in week beginning Sept. 21 (Compiled by Ken Ferris)