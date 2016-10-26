Soccer-English FA Cup final fixture
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Arsenal v Chelsea (1630)
LONDON Oct 26 Draw for the quarter-finals of the League Cup made on Wednesday.
Liverpool v Leeds United
Manchester United v West Ham United
Hull City v Newcastle United
Arsenal v Southampton
Ties to be played the week commencing Nov. 28. (Compiled by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
AMSTERDAM – Ajax Amsterdam can expect a considerable windfall from participation in Wednesday’s Europa League final against Manchester United but any thought it could prove the start of a dynasty to rival their all-conquering team of the 70s is quashed by modern-day reality. (SOCCER-EUROPA-LEAGUE/AJAX, moved, 400 words)