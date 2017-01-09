LONDON Jan 9 FA Cup holders Manchester United will face Championship side Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round after the draw was made on Monday.

The match-up will mean a quick return to Old Trafford for Warren Joyce, the club's former reserve team manager who left United after 10 years to join Wigan last November.

Second tier side Wigan have struggled since producing one of the competition's biggest ever upsets when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final to win the FA Cup in 2013 and currently lie second from bottom in the Championship.

Unusually, the draw did not throw up one confirmed clash between Premier League teams although Arsenal could face Southampton if the Saints beat Norwich City in the replay and Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace, who also have more work to do after a 0-0 draw at Bolton, could face Manchester City.

Liverpool, who were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, will play Wolves if they win their replay while league leaders Chelsea will entertain Championship side Brentford, the second time in four years the west London neighbours have been paired together in the fourth round.

London's other derby pits Millwall, who beat Premier League side Bournemouth in the third round, against Premier League side Watford.

The Midlands will also host a fierce local tussle between fast-improving Championship side Derby County and Premier League champions Leicester City.

Eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur will be pleased with a home draw against League Two side Wycombe Wanderers while Sutton and Lincoln, the two non-league sides left in the competition, will be disappointed not to have secured Premier League opposition if they win their replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

Sutton have been paired with the winner of Monday's final third-round tie between Cambridge and Leeds United, while Lincoln would face Championship leaders Brighton.

The games are scheduled to be played over the weekend of Jan. 27-30. (Reporting by Neil Robinson)