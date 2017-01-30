SHOWCASE-Tennis-Andy Murray v Andrey Kuznetsov - player profiles
May 30 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Andy Murray and Andrey Kuznetsov ahead of their first-round clash on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Jan 30 FA Cup fifth round draw (Premier League unless stated): Burnley v Lincoln City (NL) Fulham (II) v Tottenham Hotspur Blackburn Rovers (II) v Manchester United Sutton United (NL) v Arsenal Middlesbrough v Oxford United (III) Wolverhampton Wanderers (II) v Chelsea Huddersfield Town (II) v Manchester City Millwall (III) v Derby County (II) or Leicester City Ties will be played from Feb. 17-20 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 30 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Andy Murray and Andrey Kuznetsov ahead of their first-round clash on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
LONDON, May 29 Just 18 months after taking over as coach of a struggling Championship team German coach David Wagner has achieved the remarkable feat of leading Huddersfield Town into the Premier League.