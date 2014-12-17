LONDON Dec 17 Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup third round.
Arsenal v Hull City
Southampton v Ipswich Town
Stoke City v Wrexham
Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace
AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday
Rochdale v Nottingham Forest
West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead
Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City
Aston Villa v Blackpool
Rotherham United v AFC Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town v Reading
Tranmere Rovers v Swansea City
Cardiff City v Colchester United
Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic
Sunderland v Leeds United
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
Millwall v Bradford City
Derby County v Southport
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Scunthorpe United v Milton Keynes Dons/Chesterfield
Everton v West Ham United
Cambridge United v Luton Town
Chelsea v Watford
Barnsley v Middlesbrough
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United
Yeovil v Manchester United
Preston North End v Norwich City
Doncaster Rovers v Bristol Rovers
Ties to be played between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.