LONDON Dec 17 Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup third round.

Arsenal v Hull City

Southampton v Ipswich Town

Stoke City v Wrexham

Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Dover Athletic v Crystal Palace

AFC Wimbledon v Liverpool

Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday

Rochdale v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead

Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City

Aston Villa v Blackpool

Rotherham United v AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town v Reading

Tranmere Rovers v Swansea City

Cardiff City v Colchester United

Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Sunderland v Leeds United

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Millwall v Bradford City

Derby County v Southport

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Scunthorpe United v Milton Keynes Dons/Chesterfield

Everton v West Ham United

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Chelsea v Watford

Barnsley v Middlesbrough

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

Yeovil v Manchester United

Preston North End v Norwich City

Doncaster Rovers v Bristol Rovers

Ties to be played between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.