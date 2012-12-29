(Updates after Saturday's match)
LONDON, Dec 29 Revised draw for the FA Cup third
round after Saturday's second-round replay.
(Premier League clubs unless stated, numerals
denote Football League division, ML denotes minor league):
Ties to be played on Jan. 5 and 6
Crystal Palace (II) v Stoke City
Brighton and Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City (III)
Wigan Athletic v Bournemouth (III)
Fulham v Blackpool (II)
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town (II)
Charlton Athletic (II) v Huddersfield Town (II)
Macclesfield Town (ML) v Cardiff City (II)
Barnsley (II) v Burnley (II)
Manchester City v Watford (II)
Swansea City v Arsenal
Leicester City (II) v Burton Albion (IV)
Millwall (II) v Preston North End (III)
Cheltenham Town (IV) v Everton
Derby County (II) v Tranmere Rovers (III)
Crawley Town (III) v Reading
Aldershot (IV) v Rotherham United (IV)
Middlesbrough (II) v Hastings United (ML)
Oxford United (IV) v Sheffield United (III)
Southampton v Chelsea
Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion
Peterborough United (II) v Norwich City
Mansfield Town (ML) v Liverpool
Bolton Wanderers (II) v Sunderland
Nottingham Forest (II) v Oldham Athletic (III)
West Ham United v Manchester United
Hull City (II) v Leyton Orient (III)
Blackburn Rovers (II) v Bristol City (II)
Leeds United (II) v Birmingham City (II)
Southend United (IV) v Brentford (III)
Luton Town (ML) v Wolverhampton Wanderers (II)
Sheffield Wednesday (II) v MK Dons (III)
(Editing by Toby Davis)