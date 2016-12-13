Dec 13 Following is the revised draw for the FA
Cup third round after Tuesday's second round games:
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull City v Swansea City
Sunderland v Burnley
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham United v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Notts County/Peterborough United
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom Albion v Derby County
Everton v Leicester City
Liverpool v Newport County/Plymouth Argyle
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Watford v Burton Albion
Preston North End v Arsenal
Cardiff City v Fulham
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Cambridge United v Leeds United
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Brentford v Eastleigh
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Norwich City v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Rotherham United v Oxford United
Ties to be played Jan. 6-9
