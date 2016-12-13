Dec 13 Following is the revised draw for the FA Cup third round after Tuesday's second round games: Ipswich Town v Lincoln City Barrow v Rochdale Manchester United v Reading Hull City v Swansea City Sunderland v Burnley Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers Millwall v Bournemouth West Ham United v Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion v MK Dons Blackpool v Barnsley Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest Birmingham City v Newcastle United Chelsea v Notts County/Peterborough United Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday West Brom Albion v Derby County Everton v Leicester City Liverpool v Newport County/Plymouth Argyle Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge Watford v Burton Albion Preston North End v Arsenal Cardiff City v Fulham Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Cambridge United v Leeds United Bristol City v Fleetwood Town Huddersfield Town v Port Vale Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa Brentford v Eastleigh Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace Norwich City v Southampton Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon Accrington Stanley v Luton Town Rotherham United v Oxford United Ties to be played Jan. 6-9 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by)