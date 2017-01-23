CORRECTED-SHOWCASE-Tennis-Andy Murray v Andrey Kuznetsov - head-to-head
May 30 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's first-round French Open clash between Britain's Andy Murray and Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov (prefix number denotes seeding).
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Monday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1500) Lincoln City(V) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500) Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1500) Oxford United(III) v Newcastle United(II) (1500) Rochdale(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers(IV) (1500) Southampton v Arsenal (1730) 4th Round Sunday, January 29 (GMT) Millwall(III) v Watford (1200) Fulham(II) v Hull City (1230) Sutton United(V) v Leeds United(II) (1400) Manchester United v Wigan Athletic(II) (1600)
May 30 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's first-round French Open clash between Britain's Andy Murray and Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov (prefix number denotes seeding).
May 30 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Andy Murray and Andrey Kuznetsov ahead of their first-round clash on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):