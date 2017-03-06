SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - 2017 record
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Monday 6th Round Saturday, March 11 (GMT) Middlesbrough v Manchester City (1215) Arsenal v Lincoln City(V) (1730) 6th Round Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall(III) (1400) 6th Round Monday, March 13 (GMT) Chelsea v Manchester United (1945)
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday:
LONDON, May 28 Huddersfield Town and Reading will be playing for a minimum of 170 million pounds ($217.5 million) when they compete for a place in English soccer's Premier League at Wembley on Monday in a match regularly described as the richest in the global game.