Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
Jan 24 Fixtures from the English FA Cup fourth round (Premier league unless stated, numerals denote division) Friday, January 27 (GMT) Watford (II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) Everton v Fulham (2000) Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1200) Liverpool v Manchester United (1245) Blackpool (II) v Sheffield Wednesday (III) (1500) Bolton Wanderers v Swansea City (1500) Derby County (II) v Stoke City (1500) Hull City (II) v Crawley Town (IV) (1500) Leicester City (II) v Swindon Town (IV) (1500) Millwall (II) v Southampton (II) (1500) Sheffield United (III) v Birmingham City (II) (1500) Stevenage Football Club (III) v Notts County (III) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion (II) v Newcastle United (1715) Sunday, January 29 (GMT) Sunderland v Middlesbrough (II) (1330) Arsenal v Aston Villa (1600)
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.