Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the English League Cup Final match on Friday Final Sunday, March 2 (GMT) Manchester City v Sunderland (1400)
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.