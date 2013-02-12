Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Tuesday 4th Round, replay Tuesday, February 12 (GMT) Leicester City(II) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1930) 4th Round, replay Sunday, February 17 Chelsea v Brentford(III) (1200) 5th Round Saturday, February 16 (GMT) Luton Town(V) v Millwall(II) (1245) Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500) Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) v Barnsley(II) (1500) Oldham Athletic(III) v Everton (1800) 5th Round Sunday, February 17 v Wigan Athletic Manchester City v Leeds United(II) (1400) 5th Round Monday, February 18 (GMT) Manchester United v Reading (2000)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.