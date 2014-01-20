Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Monday
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 21 (GMT)
Oxford United(IV) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1945)
4th Round
Friday, January 24 (GMT)
Arsenal v Coventry City(III) (1945)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Preston North End(III) (2000)
4th Round
Saturday, January 25
Huddersfield Town(II) v Winner 3R 30
AFC Bournemouth(II) v Liverpool (1245)
Birmingham City(II) v Swansea City (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Cardiff City (1500)
Manchester City v Watford(II) (1500)
Port Vale(III) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500)
Rochdale(IV) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)
Southampton v Yeovil Town(II) (1500)
Southend United(IV) v Hull City (1500)
Sunderland v Kidderminster Harriers(V) (1500)
Wigan Athletic(II) v Crystal Palace (1500)
Stevenage Football Club(III) v Everton (1730)
4th Round
Sunday, January 26 (GMT)
Sheffield United(III) v Fulham (1300)
Chelsea v Stoke City (1530)