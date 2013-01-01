Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Saturday, January 5 (GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion(II) v Newcastle United (1230) Winner 2R 13 v Cardiff City(II) (1400) Aldershot Town(IV) v Rotherham United(IV) (1500) Aston Villa v Ipswich Town(II) (1500) Barnsley(II) v Burnley(II) (1500) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Bristol City(II) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Sunderland (1500) Charlton Athletic(II) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Crawley Town(III) v Reading (1500) Crystal Palace(II) v Stoke City (1500) Derby County(II) v Tranmere Rovers(III) (1500) Fulham v Blackpool(II) (1500) Hull City(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500) Leeds United(II) v Birmingham City(II) (1500) Leicester City(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500) Luton Town(V) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500) Manchester City v Watford(II) (1500) Middlesbrough(II) v Hastings United (1500) Millwall(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500) Nottingham Forest(II) v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500) Oxford United(IV) v Sheffield United(III) (1500) Peterborough United(II) v Norwich City (1500) Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Sheffield Wednesday(II) v Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) (1500) Southampton v Chelsea (1500) Southend United(IV) v Brentford(III) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City(III) (1500) Wigan Athletic v AFC Bournemouth(III) (1500) West Ham United v Manchester United (1715) 3rd Round Sunday, January 6 (GMT) Swansea City v Arsenal (1330) Mansfield Town(V) v Liverpool (1600) 3rd Round Monday, January 7 (GMT) Cheltenham Town(IV) v Everton (1945)
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.