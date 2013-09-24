Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, round 30
LONDON, March 30 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League fixtures on April 1-2 (1500 GMT unless stated):
Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Tuesday 3rd Round Tuesday, September 24 (GMT) Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Burnley(II) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845) Hull City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1845) Leicester City(II) v Derby County(II) (1845) Manchester City v Wigan Athletic(II) (1845) Southampton v Bristol City(III) (1845) Sunderland v Peterborough United(III) (1845) Swindon Town(III) v Chelsea (1845) Watford(II) v Norwich City (1845) West Ham United v Cardiff City (1845) Fulham v Everton (1900) 3rd Round Wednesday, September 25 (GMT) Birmingham City(II) v Swansea City (1845) Manchester United v Liverpool (1845) Newcastle United v Leeds United(II) (1845) Tranmere Rovers(III) v Stoke City (1845) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1900)
LONDON, March 30 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 30 of the Premier League fixtures on April 1-2 (1500 GMT unless stated):
LONDON, March 30 Everton will target a first victory over Liverpool in nearly seven years on Saturday knowing that if they succeed an unlikely pursuit of a top-four finish might start to be taken seriously.
FUNCHAL, March 29 When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks. But grabbing attention instead was a bronze bust of the player with a toothy grin and bulging eyes that instantly created a laugh on social media because of its debatable likeness.