Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Friday 6th Round Saturday, March 8 (GMT) Arsenal v Everton (1245) 6th Round Sunday, March 9 (GMT) Sheffield United(III) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1200) Hull City v Sunderland (1400) Manchester City v Wigan Athletic(II) (1605)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.