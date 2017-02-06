SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - player profiles
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup4th Round 4th Round replay match on Monday 4th Round, replay Wednesday, February 8 (GMT) Leicester City v Derby County(II) (1945)
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday: