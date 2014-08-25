Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 2nd Round matches on Monday 2nd Round Tuesday, August 26 (GMT) AFC Bournemouth(II) v Northampton Town(IV) (1845) Brentford(II) v Fulham(II) (1845) Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1845) Crewe Alexandra(III) v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1845) Derby County(II) v Charlton Athletic(II) (1845) Gillingham(III) v Newcastle United (1845) Huddersfield Town(II) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845) Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town(IV) (1845) Middlesbrough(II) v Preston North End(III) (1845) Millwall(II) v Southampton (1845) Norwich City(II) v Crawley Town(III) (1845) Port Vale(III) v Cardiff City(II) (1845) Scunthorpe United(III) v Reading(II) (1845) Swansea City v Rotherham United(II) (1845) Swindon Town(III) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1845) Walsall(III) v Crystal Palace (1845) Watford(II) v Doncaster Rovers(III) (1845) West Ham United v Sheffield United(III) (1845) Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Manchester United (1900) West Bromwich Albion v Oxford United(IV) (1900) 2nd Round Wednesday, August 27 (GMT) Aston Villa v Leyton Orient(III) (1845) Birmingham City(II) v Sunderland (1845) Bradford City(III) v Leeds United(II) (1845) Burton Albion(IV) v Queens Park Rangers (1845) Stoke City v Portsmouth(IV) (1845)
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.