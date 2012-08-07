Soccer-Kolasinac signs for Arsenal on a free transfer
June 6 Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 1st Round matches on Tuesday 1st Round Saturday, August 11 (GMT) Bury(III) v Middlesbrough(II) (1400) Carlisle United(III) v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1400) Cheltenham Town(IV) v Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) (1400) Crewe Alexandra(III) v Hartlepool United(III) (1400) Doncaster Rovers(III) v York City(IV) (1400) Hull City(II) v Rotherham United(IV) (1400) Leeds United(II) v Shrewsbury Town(III) (1400) Notts County(III) v Bradford City(IV) (1400) Rochdale(IV) v Barnsley(II) (1400) Sheffield United(III) v Burton Albion(IV) (1400) Walsall(III) v Brentford(III) (1400) Watford(II) v Wycombe Wanderers(IV) (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Aldershot Town(IV) (1400) 1st Round Sunday, August 12 (GMT) Blackpool(II) v Morecambe(IV) (1400) 1st Round Monday, August 13 (GMT) Fleetwood Town(IV) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845) Oldham Athletic(III) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1845) Preston North End(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1845)
June 6 Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
June 6 England head coach Eddie Jones said he aims to foster responsibility and self-reliance in the squad to build a top quality team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.