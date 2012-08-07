Soccer-Kolasinac signs for Arsenal on a free transfer
June 6 Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the Community Shield Final match on Tuesday Final Sunday, August 12 (GMT) Chelsea v Manchester City (1230)
June 6 Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Saed Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
June 6 England head coach Eddie Jones said he aims to foster responsibility and self-reliance in the squad to build a top quality team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.