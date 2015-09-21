Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 22 (GMT)
Aston Villa v Birmingham City(II) (1845)
Fulham(II) v Stoke City (1845)
Hull City(II) v Swansea City (1845)
Leicester City v West Ham United (1845)
Middlesbrough(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1845)
Preston North End(II) v AFC Bournemouth (1845)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1845)
Reading(II) v Everton (1900)
Wednesday, September 23 (GMT)
Crystal Palace v Charlton Athletic(II) (1845)
Milton Keynes Dons(II) v Southampton (1845)
Newcastle United v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1845)
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1845)
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1845)
Walsall(III) v Chelsea (1845)
Liverpool v Carlisle United(IV) (1900)
Manchester United v Ipswich Town(II) (1900)