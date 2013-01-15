Jan 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round replay matches on Tuesday
3rd Round, replay
Tuesday, January 15 (GMT)
AFC Bournemouth(III) v Wigan Athletic (1945)
Birmingham City(II) v Leeds United(II) (1945)
Brentford(III) v Southend United(IV) (1945)
Leyton Orient(III) v Hull City(II) (1945)
Milton Keynes Dons FC(III) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1945)
Stoke City v Crystal Palace(II) (1945)
Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers(II) (1945)
Blackpool(II) v Fulham (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (2000)
Wednesday, January 16 (GMT)
Arsenal v Swansea City (1930)
Manchester United v West Ham United (2005)