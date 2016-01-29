Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday
4th Round
Friday, January 29 (GMT)
Derby County(II) v Manchester United (1955)
4th Round
Saturday, January 30 (GMT)
Colchester United(III) v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Burnley(II) (1500)
Aston Villa v Manchester City (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Leeds United(II) (1500)
Bury(III) v Hull City(II) (1500)
Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1500)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Watford (1500)
Oxford United(IV) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)
Portsmouth(IV) v AFC Bournemouth (1500)
Reading(II) v Walsall(III) (1500)
Shrewsbury Town(III) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Peterborough United(III) (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1730)
4th Round
Sunday, January 31 (GMT)
Carlisle United(IV) v Everton (1330)
Milton Keynes Dons(II) v Chelsea (1600)