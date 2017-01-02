Soccer-Wenger to extend stay at Arsenal by two years-reports
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday 3rd Round Friday, January 6 (GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1955) 3rd Round Saturday, January 7 (GMT) Manchester United v Reading(II) (1230) Accrington Stanley(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500) Barrow(V) v Rochdale(III) (1500) Birmingham City(II) v Newcastle United(II) (1500) Blackpool(IV) v Barnsley(II) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(III) v Crystal Palace (1500) Brentford(II) v Eastleigh(V) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500) Bristol City(II) v Fleetwood Town(III) (1500) Everton v Leicester City (1500) Huddersfield Town(II) v Port Vale(III) (1500) Hull City v Swansea City (1500) Ipswich Town(II) v Lincoln City(V) (1500) Millwall(III) v Bournemouth (1500) Norwich City(II) v Southampton (1500) Queens Park Rangers(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500) Rotherham United(II) v Oxford United(III) (1500) Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500) Sunderland v Burnley (1500) Sutton United(V) v AFC Wimbledon(III) (1500) Watford v Burton Albion(II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Derby County(II) (1500) Wigan Athletic(II) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500) Wycombe Wanderers(IV) v Stourbridge (1500) Preston North End(II) v Arsenal (1730) 3rd Round Sunday, January 8 (GMT) Cardiff City(II) v Fulham(II) (1130) Liverpool v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1330) Chelsea v Peterborough United(III) (1500) Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa(II) (1600) 3rd Round Monday, January 9 (GMT) Cambridge United(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1945)
May 30 Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans packed the streets of the Yorkshire city on Tuesday to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League as the players paraded on an open-top bus.