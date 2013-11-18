SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Middlesbrough v Burnley
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Monday 5th Round Tuesday, December 17 (GMT) Leicester City(II) v Manchester City (1945) Sunderland v Chelsea (1945) 5th Round Wednesday, December 18 (GMT) Stoke City v Manchester United (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1945)
April 7 Facts and figures of Saturday's Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Burnley at the Riverside Stadium.
April 7 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has declared his admiration for Hull City counterpart Marco Silva before the sides clash in the Premier League on Saturday.