Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Friday 3rd Round Saturday, January 4 (GMT) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Manchester City (1245) AFC Bournemouth(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500) Aston Villa v Sheffield United(III) (1500) Barnsley(II) v Coventry City(III) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Blackpool(II) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Reading(II) (1500) Bristol City(III) v Watford(II) (1500) Charlton Athletic(II) v Oxford United(IV) (1500) Postponed Doncaster Rovers(II) v Stevenage Football Club(III) (1500) Everton v Queens Park Rangers(II) (1500) Grimsby Town(V) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Ipswich Town(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500) Kidderminster Harriers(V) v Peterborough United(III) (1500) Macclesfield Town(V) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Middlesbrough(II) v Hull City (1500) Newcastle United v Cardiff City (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Rochdale(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1500) Southampton v Burnley(II) (1500) Southend United(IV) v Millwall(II) (1500) Stoke City v Leicester City(II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500) Wigan Athletic(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500) Yeovil Town(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1715) 3rd Round Sunday, January 5 (GMT) Nottingham Forest(II) v West Ham United (1200) Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400) Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415) Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500) Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500) Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.