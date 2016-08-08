Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 1st Round matches on Monday 1st Round Tuesday, August 9 (GMT) Accrington Stanley(IV) v Bradford City(III) (1845) Barnsley(II) v Northampton Town(III) (1845) Birmingham City(II) v Oxford United(III) (1845) Blackpool(IV) v Bolton Wanderers(III) (1845) Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Colchester United(IV) (1845) Cambridge United(IV) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1845) Carlisle United(IV) v Port Vale(III) (1845) Cheltenham Town(IV) v Charlton Athletic(III) (1845) Coventry City(III) v Portsmouth(IV) (1845) Derby County(II) v Grimsby Town(IV) (1845) Doncaster Rovers(IV) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1845) Exeter City(IV) v Brentford(II) (1845) Ipswich Town(II) v Stevenage(IV) (1845) Leyton Orient(IV) v Fulham(II) (1845) Mansfield Town(IV) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1845) Newport County(IV) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1845) Oldham Athletic(III) v Wigan Athletic(II) (1845) Peterborough United(III) v AFC Wimbledon(III) (1845) Preston North End(II) v Hartlepool United(IV) (1845) Rochdale(III) v Chesterfield(III) (1845) Rotherham United(II) v Morecambe(IV) (1845) Scunthorpe United(III) v Notts County(IV) (1845) Sheffield United(III) v Crewe Alexandra(IV) (1845) Shrewsbury Town(III) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1845) Southend United(III) v Gillingham(III) (1845) Walsall(III) v Yeovil Town(IV) (1845) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Crawley Town(IV) (1845) Wycombe Wanderers(IV) v Bristol City(II) (1845) Barnet(IV) v Millwall(III) (1900) Reading(II) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1900) 1st Round Wednesday, August 10 (GMT) Burton Albion(II) v Bury(III) (1830) Fleetwood Town(III) v Leeds United(II) (1845) Luton Town(IV) v Aston Villa(II) (1845) Queens Park Rangers(II) v Swindon Town(III) (1845) 1st Round Thursday, August 11 (GMT) Bristol Rovers(III) v Cardiff City(II) (1845)
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac