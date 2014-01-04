Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 3rd Round matches on Saturday 3rd Round Saturday, January 4 (GMT) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Manchester City (1245) AFC Bournemouth(II) v Burton Albion(IV) (1500) Postponed Aston Villa v Sheffield United(III) (1500) Barnsley(II) v Coventry City(III) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Blackpool(II) (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Reading(II) (1500) Bristol City(III) v Watford(II) (1500) Doncaster Rovers(II) v Stevenage Football Club(III) (1500) Everton v Queens Park Rangers(II) (1500) Grimsby Town(V) v Huddersfield Town(II) (1500) Ipswich Town(II) v Preston North End(III) (1500) Kidderminster Harriers(V) v Peterborough United(III) (1500) Macclesfield Town(V) v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Middlesbrough(II) v Hull City (1500) Newcastle United v Cardiff City (1500) Norwich City v Fulham (1500) Rochdale(IV) v Leeds United(II) (1500) Southampton v Burnley(II) (1500) Southend United(IV) v Millwall(II) (1500) Stoke City v Leicester City(II) (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500) Wigan Athletic(II) v Milton Keynes Dons(III) (1500) Yeovil Town(II) v Leyton Orient(III) (1500) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1715) 3rd Round Sunday, January 5 (GMT) Nottingham Forest(II) v West Ham United (1200) Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400) Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415) Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500) Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500) Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.