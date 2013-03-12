UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixture from the English FA Cup 6th Round replay match on Tuesday 6th Round, replay Wednesday, March 13 (GMT) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Millwall(II) (1930)
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)