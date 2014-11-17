Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 1st Round matches on Monday
1st Round, replay
Tuesday, November 18 (GMT)
Accrington Stanley(IV) v Notts County(III) (1945)
AFC Wimbledon(IV) v York City(IV) (1945)
1st Round
Tuesday, November 18 (GMT)
Mansfield Town(IV) v Concord Rangers (1945)
1st Round, replay
Tuesday, November 18 (GMT)
Rochdale(III) v Northampton Town(IV) (1945)
Sheffield United(III) v Crewe Alexandra(III) (1945)
Shrewsbury Town(IV) v Walsall(III) (1945)
Southport(V) v Dagenham & Redbridge(IV) (1945)
Telford United v Basingstoke (1945)
1st Round
Tuesday, November 18 (GMT)
Weston-super-Mare v Doncaster Rovers(III) (1945)
1st Round, replay
Wednesday, November 19 (GMT)
Aldershot Town(V) v Portsmouth(IV) (1945)
1st Round, replay
Thursday, November 20 (GMT)
Maidstone United v Stevenage(IV) (1945)