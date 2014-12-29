Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Monday 2nd Round Friday, January 2 (GMT) Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Chesterfield(III) (1945) 3rd Round Friday, January 2 (GMT) Cardiff City(II) v Colchester United(III) (1945) 3rd Round Saturday, January 3 (GMT) Barnsley(III) v Middlesbrough(II) (1500) Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City(II) (1500) Bolton Wanderers(II) v Wigan Athletic(II) (1500) Brentford(II) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500) Cambridge United(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500) Charlton Athletic(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500) Derby County(II) v Southport(V) (1500) Doncaster Rovers(III) v Bristol City(III) (1500) Fulham(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500) Huddersfield Town(II) v Reading(II) (1500) Leicester City v Newcastle United (1500) Millwall(II) v Bradford City(III) (1500) Preston North End(III) v Norwich City(II) (1500) Rochdale(III) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500) Rotherham United(II) v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1500) Tranmere Rovers(IV) v Swansea City (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead(V) (1500) 3rd Round Sunday, January 4 (GMT) Dover Athletic(V) v Crystal Palace (1300) Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United(III) (1300) Sunderland v Leeds United(II) (1300) Aston Villa v Blackpool(II) (1500) Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500) Southampton v Ipswich Town(II) (1500) Stoke City v Wrexham(V) (1500) Yeovil Town(III) v Manchester United (1530) Chelsea v Watford(II) (1600) Arsenal v Hull City (1730) 3rd Round Monday, January 5 (GMT) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1945) AFC Wimbledon(IV) v Liverpool (1955)
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
April 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal P