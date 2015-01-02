Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup matches on Friday
2nd Round
Friday, January 2 (GMT)
Milton Keynes Dons(III) v Chesterfield(III) (1945)
3rd Round
Friday, January 2 (GMT)
Cardiff City(II) v Colchester United(III) (1945)
Saturday, January 3 (GMT)
Barnsley(III) v Middlesbrough(II) (1500)
Blyth Spartans v Birmingham City(II) (1500)
Bolton Wanderers(II) v Wigan Athletic(II) (1500)
Brentford(II) v Brighton and Hove Albion(II) (1500)
Cambridge United(IV) v Luton Town(IV) (1500)
Charlton Athletic(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1500)
Derby County(II) v Southport(V) (1500)
Doncaster Rovers(III) v Bristol City(III) (1500)
Fulham(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1500)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Reading(II) (1500)
Leicester City v Newcastle United (1500)
Millwall(II) v Bradford City(III) (1500)
Preston North End(III) v Norwich City(II) (1500)
Rochdale(III) v Nottingham Forest(II) (1500)
Rotherham United(II) v AFC Bournemouth(II) (1500)
Tranmere Rovers(IV) v Swansea City (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Gateshead(V) (1500)
Sunday, January 4 (GMT)
Dover Athletic(V) v Crystal Palace (1300)
Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United(III) (1300)
Sunderland v Leeds United(II) (1300)
Aston Villa v Blackpool(II) (1500)
Manchester City v Sheffield Wednesday(II) (1500)
Southampton v Ipswich Town(II) (1500)
Stoke City v Wrexham(V) (1500)
Yeovil Town(III) v Manchester United (1530)
Chelsea v Watford(II) (1600)
Arsenal v Hull City (1730)
Monday, January 5 (GMT)
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
AFC Wimbledon(IV) v Liverpool (1955)