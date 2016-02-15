UPDATE 2-Soccer--Chelsea celebrate title with 4-3 romp against Watford
* Again Watford struck within two minutes through Daryl Janmaat
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Monday 5th Round Saturday, February 20 (GMT) Arsenal v Hull City(II) (1245) Reading(II) v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Watford v Leeds United(II) (1500) AFC Bournemouth v Everton (1715) 5th Round Sunday, February 21 (GMT) Blackburn Rovers(II) v West Ham United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1500) Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) 5th Round Monday, February 22 (GMT) Shrewsbury Town(III) v Manchester United (1945)
* Again Watford struck within two minutes through Daryl Janmaat
May 15 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac