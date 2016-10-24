Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 4th Round matches on Monday 4th Round Tuesday, October 25 (GMT) Arsenal v Reading(II) (1845) Bristol City(II) v Hull City (1845) Leeds United(II) v Norwich City(II) (1845) Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1845) Newcastle United(II) v Preston North End(II) (1845) 4th Round Wednesday, October 26 (GMT) Southampton v Sunderland (1845) West Ham United v Chelsea (1845) Manchester United v Manchester City (1900)
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.