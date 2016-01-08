Soccer-Fernandinho sees improvement during 'tough' season for Man City

May 15 Manchester City have endured a "tough" season but can end it on a positive note by winning their last two games and sealing a Champions League spot for next season, midfielder Fernandinho has said. City won their first 10 Premier League matches but failed to maintain their title bid. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals and the Champions League in the last 16.